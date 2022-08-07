Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder

The 18-year-old half-brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is facing a first-degree murder charge in Miami, Florida.

Demarcus Cook was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and robbery after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with a 17-year-old during an apparent marijuana deal that turned violent around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was killed, while Cook was also wounded in the shootout, according to the Miami-Herald, whose reporter spoke to Cook's mother, who confirmed he was in jail and that his sister was at the scene and injured during the incident.

The Miami-Herald reported four years ago that Demarcus Cook was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting. The newspaper confirmed through his mother then that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.

The Minnesota Vikings nor Dalvin Cook have addressed the issue.

According to WSVN in Miami, the arrest report accuses Demarcus Cook of pulling up to the teen's residence for drug deal before shots were fired.

Police recovered a gun from Cook that “matches the caliber of casings recovered from the scene, and the marijuana belonging to the victim was also located inside the residence," WSVN reports, citing the charges.

Demarcus Cook is being held in jail without bond.

Dalvin Cook grew up in Miami, starring at Miami Central High School before going to Florida State University and being drafted by the Vikings in 2017.