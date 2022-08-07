Skip to main content
Demarcus Cook, half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook, charged with murder

Demarcus Cook, half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook, charged with murder

The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation

The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.

The 18-year-old half-brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is facing a first-degree murder charge in Miami, Florida. 

Demarcus Cook was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and robbery after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with a 17-year-old during an apparent marijuana deal that turned violent around 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

The 17-year-old was killed, while Cook was also wounded in the shootout, according to the Miami-Herald, whose reporter spoke to Cook's mother, who confirmed he was in jail and that his sister was at the scene and injured during the incident. 

The Miami-Herald reported four years ago that Demarcus Cook was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting. The newspaper confirmed through his mother then that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Minnesota Vikings nor Dalvin Cook have addressed the issue. 

According to WSVN in Miami, the arrest report accuses Demarcus Cook of pulling up to the teen's residence for drug deal before shots were fired. 

Police recovered a gun from Cook that “matches the caliber of casings recovered from the scene, and the marijuana belonging to the victim was also located inside the residence," WSVN reports, citing the charges. 

Demarcus Cook is being held in jail without bond. 

Dalvin Cook grew up in Miami, starring at Miami Central High School before going to Florida State University and being drafted by the Vikings in 2017. 

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 7.49.31 PM
MN Vikings

Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder

By Joe Nelson2 minutes ago
Garrett Bradbury
MN Vikings

Kevin O'Connell confirms that the Vikings are having a competition at center

By Chris Schad4 hours ago
D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D’Angelo Russell talks Rudy Gobert, his contract

By Chris Schad11 hours ago
USATSI_18825411_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Gordon's 10th inning sprint leads Twins to win Mahle's debut

By Chris Schad21 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers
NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers: Experience with psychedelics made me better player, lover

By Joe NelsonAug 5, 2022 2:05 PM EDT
Twins relievers
MN Twins

The Twins can only trust 4 relievers in big moments

By Joe NelsonAug 5, 2022 1:11 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-05 at 9.17.07 AM
MN Twins

Brian Murphy: An ode to Vin Scully, master of the moment

By Brian MurphyAug 5, 2022 10:24 AM EDT
2022_0608_MiniCamp_0041
MN Vikings

Stars will lead the Vikings' offense, but others will decide good or great

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderAug 4, 2022 11:43 PM EDT