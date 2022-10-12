Dolphins starting rookie QB Skylar Thompson against Vikings

There's no way the Vikings lose to a third-string rookie quarterback, right?

We'll find out Sunday when the Vikings face the Dolphins in Miami because head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Skylar Thompson will start against Minnesota. His backup will likely be ex-Viking Teddy Bridgwater.

"As long as everything goes to plan, I'm very confident that he'll be active and backing up Skylar Thompson," McDaniel said of Bridgewater, who is currently in concussion protocol.

The No. 1 QB on the team, Tua Tagovailoa, is reportedly making progress from the two concussions he suffered in a five-day span earlier this season. But he's not expected to be ready to resume playing by the time the Vikings and Dolphins kick off at noon Sunday.

Thompson replaced Bridgewater after Bridgewater was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Jets on the first play. Thompson finished the day 19-of-33 passing for 166 yards and an interception in Miami's 40-17 loss to the Jets.

Thompson played at Kansas State and was taken in the 7th round of this past year's NFL Draft.