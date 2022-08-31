Skip to main content
Ex-Gopher Tyler Johnson lands in Houston after release from Bucs

Ex-Gopher Tyler Johnson lands in Houston after release from Bucs

If the Vikings wanted Tyler Johnson, they didn't get him.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

If the Vikings wanted Tyler Johnson, they didn't get him.

Former Golden Gophers star wide receiver Tyler Johnson was claimed by the Houston Texans on Wednesday, one day after being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

The 24-year-old from Minneapolis was an immediate target for Minnesota fans thinking Johnson would be an upgrade over Ihmir Smith-Marsette and rookie Jalen Nailor, who currently hold the No. 4 and No. 5 spots on the WR depth chart behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and KJ Osborn. 

The Vikings were not awarded any waiver claims, though they did see Kellen Mond and Armon Watts, who were cut Tuesday, get picked up by the Browns and Bears, respectively. 

In Houston, Johnson should have a chance to play a large role alongside the likes of Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnson, who had 36 catches on 53 targets for 360 yards and no touchdowns last season, is the third former Gopher on Houston's roster, joining linebacker Blake Cashman and cornerback Eric Murray. 

His final two seasons at the University Minnesota saw Johnson rack up a combined 164 catches for 2,487 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Related: Will Vikings use new cap space for WR, C or DL?

Related: PJ Fleck responds to Jerry Kill's comments about him

Related Articles

Tyler Johnson
MN Vikings

Tyler Johnson lands in Houston after release from Bucs

By Joe Nelson
Kellen Mond
MN Vikings

Mond claimed by Browns, Watts to Chicago, Vikings get no one

By Joe Nelson
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

Will the Vikings use their new cap space?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Dennis Evans
MN Gophers

Gophers reportedly in on 5-star California recruit Dennis Evans

By Joe Nelson
Nick Gordon
MN Twins

Gordon's 6 RBI, Sanchez's moonshot propels Twins to 5th straight win

By Chris Schad
Jesse Davis
MN Vikings

Vikings trade offensive lineman Jesse Davis to Steelers

By Joe Nelson
Ross Blacklock
MN Vikings

Vikings trade for Ross Blacklock, cut Armon Watts

By Joe Nelson
Vikes 2021 cuts
MN Vikings

New regime cuts 6 from Rick Spielman's 2021 draft class

By Joe Nelson