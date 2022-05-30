Skip to main content
Former Vikings teammates heartbroken by death of Jeff Gladney

Gladney was killed in a car accident in Texas early Monday morning.

Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car crash in Dallas early Monday morning, prompting tributes from his teammates across the NFL.

The Vikings were no exception as the team posted a message on social media to honor Gladney, calling him a "life lost much too soon."

Gladney's former Viking teammates also joined with their tributes. Justin Jefferson, who was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the same draft, posted his condolences on his Twitter account after hearing the news on Monday afternoon.

The Vikings' secondary was especially shaken up with Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd and George Illoka posting their tributes on their Twitter accounts.

The Vikings selected Gladney with the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent one season in Minnesota before being released and signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. He was 25 years old.

