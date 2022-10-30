Greg Joseph is going down a dangerous Vikings kicker road

Greg Joseph is quickly entering dangerous territory as a kicker in Minnesota.

After missing only five field goals and four extra points all of last season, Joseph has already missed five field goals and three extra points this season – and he was bad in Minnesota's win the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

In the fourth quarter after Kirk Cousins hit K.J. Osborn for a touchdown to put the Vikings up 34-26, Joseph banged the extra point off the left upright. That was a brutal miss that forced the defense to save the day twice, rather than being up by two possessions.

Joseph also gave himself no chance on a 56-yard field goal to end the first half. His kick was so low that an Arizona defensive lineman blocked it with his helmet.

Joseph is 1-of-6 on fields goals of 50+ this season, having missed his last five. His only make was from 56 yards in Week 1 against the Packers. He was 7-of-9 from 50+ last season.

Entering play Sunday, NFL kickers not named Greg Joseph had combined for 18 misses from 50 and beyond. Again, that's one kicker with five misses from 50+ while 19 other kickers who have attempted kicks from 50+ have a combined 18 misses.

Just three weeks ago Joseph was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making five field goals in the Vikings' win over the Saints in London.

There's no indication at this point that the Vikings are considering a change at kicker, but there's Joseph has gained the unwanted attention from a Minnesota fan base that has only slightly more patience than Mike Zimmer when it comes to kickers.

