Skip to main content
Greg Joseph is going down a dangerous Vikings kicker road

Greg Joseph is going down a dangerous Vikings kicker road

Greg Joseph has more missed extra points than any kicker in the NFL this year.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Joseph has more missed extra points than any kicker in the NFL this year.

Greg Joseph is quickly entering dangerous territory as a kicker in Minnesota. 

After missing only five field goals and four extra points all of last season, Joseph has already missed five field goals and three extra points this season – and he was bad in Minnesota's win the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. 

In the fourth quarter after Kirk Cousins hit K.J. Osborn for a touchdown to put the Vikings up 34-26, Joseph banged the extra point off the left upright. That was a brutal miss that forced the defense to save the day twice, rather than being up by two possessions. 

Joseph also gave himself no chance on a 56-yard field goal to end the first half. His kick was so low that an Arizona defensive lineman blocked it with his helmet.

Joseph is 1-of-6 on fields goals of 50+ this season, having missed his last five. His only make was from 56 yards in Week 1 against the Packers. He was 7-of-9 from 50+ last season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Entering play Sunday, NFL kickers not named Greg Joseph had combined for 18 misses from 50 and beyond. Again, that's one kicker with five misses from 50+ while 19 other kickers who have attempted kicks from 50+ have a combined 18 misses. 

Just three weeks ago Joseph was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making five field goals in the Vikings' win over the Saints in London.

There's no indication at this point that the Vikings are considering a change at kicker, but there's Joseph has gained the unwanted attention from a Minnesota fan base that has only slightly more patience than Mike Zimmer when it comes to kickers. 

Related: Vikings defense saves the day in win over Cardinals

Related Articles

Greg Joseph
MN Vikings

Greg Joseph is going down a dangerous Vikings kicker road

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19330536_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings defense saves the day in win over Cardinals

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19222998_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings healthy, Arizona down 5 starters in Minnesota

By Joe Nelson
Kyler Murray
MN Vikings

Vikings-Cardinals: 5 things you can count on

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19289040_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

NFLytics: Should we have seen Geno Smith's rise coming?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 8.29.56 PM
MN Wild

Wild lose in Detroit; Dumba shot hits Luff in the face

By Joe Nelson
Mohamed Ibrahim
MN Gophers

5 things stood out in the Gophers' shutout win over Rutgers

By Joe Nelson
Tanner Morgan
MN Gophers

Tanner Morgan to start for Gophers vs. Rutgers

By Chris Schad