Here's the Vikings' full schedule for the 2022 NFL season

This year's schedule includes a game in London, a Thanksgiving night matchup and an opener against the Packers.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings released their schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday night and will open the year by hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11.

This year's schedule includes two primetime games with the Vikings traveling to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 19 and hosting the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 24). Minnesota will also take its first trip to London since 2017 when they battle the New Orleans Saints in Tottenham on Oct. 2.

The Vikings' schedule could also contain three Saturday matchups. Minnesota is already scheduled to face the New York Giants on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and could have its Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (Dec. 17 or 18) and Week 18 game at the Chicago Bears flexed to Saturday games.

The Vikings will wrap up the season with a chilly NFC North tour stopping in Green Bay on New Year's Day and Chicago on either Jan. 7 or 8.

