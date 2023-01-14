How do pundits think the Vikings will do against the Giants?

With the NFL Playoffs here, analysts have been making their predictions for the tussle between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a look at what they're saying:

Bill Barnwell, ESPN

Barnwell cited the recent play of Daniel Jones and the slew of turnovers that occurred in the Week 16 meeting with the Vikings as reasons that the Giants could come out on top, but in the end, he leaned on Minnesota's 11-0 record in one-score games.

"It would be tough for Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell to count on three takeaways again," Barnwell wrote. "But this should be a close game. And in close games, well, you know what happens."

Vikings 26, Giants 24

Steve Serby, New York Post

Serby, who deemed the Vikings as the perfect opponent for the Giants a few weeks ago, didn't change course with his predictions, predicting the Giants to come away with a victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Daniel Jones will be armed with confidence facing the league’s 31st-ranked passing defense," Serby wrote. "Saquon Barkley is rested and ready for the 20th-ranked rush defense. Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale are dangerous the second time they see an opponent (see Commanders). Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams will contain Dalvin Cook, and Wink won’t let Justin Jefferson (12-133-1 TD) and T.J. Hockenson (13-109-2 TDs) wreck the game this time. Xavier McKinney is back (Adoree’ Jackson too?). This time, Graham Gano, not Greg Joseph, walks it off."

Giants 27, Vikings 24

Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports

Dajani claims that this isn't the "must-watch" game on this weekend's slate but that the two teams gave everyone an entertaining game in Week 16.

While the Vikings came away with the win in that game, Dajani noted the return of Jackson and McKinney as well as the porous Minnesota defense as reasons to pick the Giants.

"Jones and Barkley have craved this stage, and it has to be somewhat comforting to play a team you just faced off against a few weeks ago," Dajani wrote. "The Minnesota defense will make the New York offense look better than it is, as the Vikings defense ranks bottom five in points per game (25.1), yards per game (388.7) and yards per play (5.9) allowed this season."

Giants 24, Vikings 21

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Prisco notes that the Vikings won on a late field goal in the previous meeting but the Giants racked up 448 yards of total offense and should have no problem getting yards in the rematch.

"It's a road playoff game, which will be a challenge," Prisco admitted. Even so, I think Brian Daboll will take advantage of a bad Minnesota defense. This one should be high scoring, as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson will make some plays, but it will be the Giants that win it with a late field goal this time to advance."

Giants 30, Vikings 28

Ralph Vacchiano, FOX Sports

Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, so it wouldn't be shocking if there was some bias. Still, he predicts the Vikings to come out on top even with the Giants' "sunshine and rainbows" vibe.

"I'd like to be sunny and rainbow-y about the Giants, but they're just not that good. I watch them and I don't understand how they keep pulling out games with the talent they have. I know what they did in Minnesota on Christmas Eve. It was remarkable. And they blew it. They had like five chances to put the game away and they blew it. They should have won. I think this time they're expecting to win, and they're going to get a rude awakening. The Vikings are too good in too many key spots."

Vikings 27, Giants 20

Carmen Vitali, FOX Sports

Vitali is the NFC North reporter for FOX Sports and noted that O'Connell's ability to galvanize the team and get the most out of the Vikings is enough to put the Vikings over the top in another nail-biter.

"For posterity's sake, it's gotta be a one-score game," Vitali wrote. "I'm still not sure that I fully trust the Vikings in these moments but they have the benefit of being at home in one of my favorite environments in the NFL and put bluntly, severely outmatch the Giants' talent."

Vikings 29, Giants 27

Yates mentions that the Vikings defense is bad, but questions if the Giants' playmakers had the talent to take advantage of it. He also pins the Vikings' playoff hopes on the shoulders of Cousins.

"It seems like an impossible task to try and predict what this team will do any given week," Yates said. "The Vikings will need more from their veteran QB and this passing game if they hope to offset their own defensive struggles. If they can get a rebound performance from Cousins, it would go a long way to getting a victory and silencing the naysayers."

Giants 24, Vikings 21

PFT had its duo of Michael David Smith and Mike Florio pick the game and both of them went in favor of the Vikings.

"Brian Daboll getting that roster to the playoffs was a great coaching achievement," Smith wrote. "But the Giants’ run ends on Sunday. The Vikings have been winning close games all year, and they’ll do it again."

Florio agreed, citing the Vikings' one of two outcomes on Sunday.

"For as long as they are alive in the playoffs, the Vikings will either win by 2-4 points or lose by 20-40."

Smith: Vikings 21, Giants 20

Florio: Vikings 24, Giants 22