How NFL's Week 18 scheduling benefits Packers, may impact Vikings

If you ever wanted to draw up a conspiracy theory about how the NFL loves Aaron Rodgers in the national spotlight, look no further than the Week 18 schedule that was released Monday.

The Packers will play the Lions on Sunday night. It's an appealing matchup but it could become a significant advantage for Green Bay because the Lions might be eliminated from playoff contention by the time both teams step onto the slippery tundra of Lambeau Field.

You see, the last spot in the NFC playoffs if down to the Packers, Lions and Seahawks.

The Packers clinch if they beat the Lions. The Lions clinch if they beat the Packers and the Seahawks lose to the Rams. The Seahawks clinch if they beat the Rams and the Packers lose to Detroit.

The issue is that Seattle plays the Rams at 3:25 p.m., meaning their game will be over by the time the Packers and Lions take the field. If Seattle wins, the Lions will be playing for nothing more than a chance to keep the Packers out of the playoffs. It's an appealing dish but nothing like the chance to make the playoffs themselves.

Green Bay is favored to beat the Lions anyway, but the fact that Aaron Rodgers and company could clinch against a team playing for nothing is questionable when the NFL could've made sure the Packers and Lions were playing at the same time as the Seahawks and Rams.

And then think about how the NFL could've put the AFC South title game between the Jaguars and Titans in the Sunday night slot and it only adds to the conspiracy that the NFL wants the Packers in the playoffs.

Instead, the Titans and Jaguars are playing Saturday night. Tennessee will be on eight days rest while the Jaguars have to play on five days rest. Make any sense? Nope.

At the end of the day the Lions can still keep the Packers out of the playoffs. Although the more likely outcome is Green Bay entering the playoffs at the No. 7 seed and setting up a date with the 49ers on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Now if the 49ers lose to the Cardinals and the Vikings beat the Bears, the Vikings will be the No. 2 seed and hosting the Packers, Seahawks or Lions in the first round. And with Green Bay be given a gift from Goodell, it would set the stage for Vikings-Packers III in the playoffs.

