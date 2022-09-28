Skip to main content
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London

The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's Vikings-Saints game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London should be easy enough to find on local TV in Minnesota. 

All you really is a TV and a TV antenna and you can catch the game on Channel 5 KSTP-TV, or you can watch it on NFL Network via your cable or streaming service. 

Kevin Kugler will be the play-by-play announcer alongside analyst Mark Sanchez and sideline reporters Laura Okmin and Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl. 

The game kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Central Time, which is 2:30 p.m. in London. 

The Vikings are favored by 2.5 points in the latest odds from Las Vegas. 

