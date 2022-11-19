If he could play for any team, Tyreek Hill would pick Vikings

It probably means nothing considering Tyreek Hill has a four-year, $120 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, but it's noteworthy to some extent that he's now on record saying he would love to play for the Minnesota Vikings.

Context matters and unfortunately the clips of him talking while playing video games doesn't provide the entirety of his conversation, but he did say he grew up as a Vikings fan and indeed said he'd love to play for them.

"If I had it my way, though, if I had to choose any team I wanted to play for, growing up as a kid I was a Minnesota Viking fan. Love the Vikes, man," Hill said. Here's the video...

Born in 1994, Hill grew up in Georgia. He was been 4 years old when the Vikings lost to the Atlanta Falcons in the 1998-99 NFC title game and he was 15 when the 2009-10 Vikings, featuring Brett Favre, Adrian Peterson, Sidney Rice and Visanthe Shiancoe, were beaten by the Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

Maybe he was a fan of Randy Moss? Hill was 4 years old when Moss debuted with the Vikings in 1998 and he was almost 11 when Moss was traded to the Raiders.

Hill's 1,144 receiving yards is first in the NFL. Vikings star Justin Jefferson is second with 1,060 yards.

One way or another, Hill likes the Vikings. That means absolutely nothing in the grand scheme of things, but it's a fun fact for Minnesota football fans to be aware of.