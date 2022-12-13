Jim Rome: 'Don't tell me the Vikings are a legitimate Super Bowl threat'

Are the Vikings really frauds? More people seem to think so...

Last week it was Barstool Sports calling the Vikings "frauds" and this week Jim Rome has jumped on the bandwagon of doubters.

"You know who does not deserve any bleeping credit? That ass of a Vikings defense," said Rome on his show Monday, 24 hours after the Lions cruised to a 34-23 win over the Purple at Ford Field. "Their fifth straight game that they have allowed at least 400 yards in a game. The one case where the king ain't capping."

Rome wasn't done.

"Whatever you do, don't tell me the Vikings are a legitimate Super Bowl threat. Don't tell me the Vikings are one of the league's elite teams, because they're neither one of those things."

Despite allowing 30.4 points and 460.6 yards per game over their last five games, the Vikings have won three of them. But for the season they're tied for 27th in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed per play – and no team has allowed more yards this season than Minnesota.

"A 10-win team with a negative point differential? If it walks like a fraud and talks like a fraud," NBC Sports says of the Vikings in this week's power rankings, in which the Vikings are ranked 10th.