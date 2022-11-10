Skip to main content
Josh Allen, 3 Bills defensive starters miss practice again Thursday

Josh Allen, 3 Bills defensive starters miss practice again Thursday

Trouble in Buffalo could mean Case Keenum against the Vikings.
© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Trouble in Buffalo could mean Case Keenum against the Vikings.

Josh Allen missed practice for a second straight day as the star Buffalo Bills quarterback deals with a sprained elbow on his throwing arm. 

"We now wait until Friday to see whether Josh Allen is going to be out there. But quite frankly, this doesn't look great," said NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, noting that Allen's status for Sunday "is in doubt."

"It's not just how much pain is he in, it's also can he grip a football? There's some nerve issues there as well. It's like when you hit your funny bone on your elbow and you can't grip and feel things for a little bit. That's kind of what he's dealing with."

If Allen doesn't go, it'll be Case Keenum under center for the 6-2 Bills in what would be a premier matchup with the 7-1 Vikings, whom Keenum led to the NFC Championship game in 2017 when he replaced an injured Sam Bradford three weeks into the season. 

Allen isn't the only key player the Bills are worried about. 

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rosseau (ankle) all missed practice Thursday for a second consecutive day. All three are starters on Buffalo's defense. 

The Vikings have yet to release their Thursday injury report, but center Garrett Bradbury told reporters that he will play Sunday despite an ankle injury. 

Cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) are considered week to week and wide receiver Adam Thielen was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury. 

