Josh Allen's status for Vikings game 'up in the air'

We'll know more later Wednesday when the first injury reports for Week 10 are released, but the word about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is that he's dealing with a sprained elbow that could sideline him for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Josh Allen believed to be dealing with an elbow sprain, a UCL sprain, which is something he's had in the past. Not believed to be a major-major injury, which means the belief is that it is something that he can play through," said NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday morning.

"I am not saying that he is definitively playing this week. That is described to me as being up in the air. We do not know if Josh Allen is going to be on the field this week."

Rapoport says Allen will be limited in practice and judged day-by-day, and that the injury isn't about pain tolerance, but more about how well he can grip a football.

As word of Allen's health gets around, the spread on the game has dropped from the Bills being favored by 7.5 points to 5.5 points.

If Allen doesn't play Sunday, it'll put Case Keenum in line to start. He's thrown just 89 passes in regular season games over the past three years as a backup with the Bills and Browns.

It would also set the stage for a reunion narrative featuring Keenum and Stefon Diggs, the two stars of the January 2018 Minneapolis Miracle that gave the Vikings a playoff win over the Saints.

