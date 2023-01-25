Skip to main content

Justin Jefferson a finalist for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year awards

The winners will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 9.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Justin Jefferson has a great shot to be name the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year as he was named a finalist for the honor on Wednesday. And while his odds of winning the MVP don't appear to be as high, he's also a finalist for that award. 

Jefferson's competition for the Offensive Player of the Year award includes fellow wide receiver, Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 9. 

By the numbers, here's how the four superstars compare: 

  • Jefferson: 128 catches for 1,809 yards and 9 TD (1 rushing)
  • Hill: 119 catches for 1,710 yards and 8 TD (1 rushing)
  • Mahomes: 5,250 pass yards, 41 TD, 12 INT, 358 rush yards, 4 TD
  • Hurts: 3,701 pass yards, 21 TD, 6 INT, 760 rush yards, 13 TD
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the MVP race, Jefferson is finalist alongside Mahomes, Hurts, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. A wide receiver has never won the MVP award. 

Meanwhile, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is not among the five finalists for the Coach of the Year award. Those spots were given to the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll, Sean McDermott of the Bills and Jacksonville's Doug Pederson. 

O'Connell led the Vikings to a 13-4 record, the NFC North title and the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs in his first season as head coach. Also snubbed were Cincinnati head coach Zach Taylor and and Dan Campbell, who led the Lions back from the dead after starting the season 1-6 to finish 9-8, narrowly missing the playoffs. 

Related: What if a top QB prospect falls to the Vikings in the draft?

Related: The future of the Vikings, Part 1: Quarterback

Related Articles

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Jefferson a finalist for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year awards

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19851272_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

Wild play Lightning close but drop third straight to end road trip

By Bring Me The Sports
Naz Reid
MN Timberwolves

Report: Brooklyn Nets interested in Timberwolves' Naz Reid

By Joe Nelson
Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook replaces injured Tony Pollard in the Pro Bowl

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 6.53.12 PM
MN Wild

Watch: Wild's Middleton, Lightning's Paul trade punches in Tampa

By Bring Me The Sports
Jalen Green
MN Timberwolves

Refs miss most obvious traveling call ever in Wolves-Rockets game

By Joe Nelson
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

The 'immature trait' that is killing the Timberwolves

By Joe Nelson
Anthony Richardson
MN Vikings

What if a top QB prospect falls to the Vikings in the draft?

By Joe Nelson