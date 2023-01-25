Jefferson a finalist for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year awards

The winners will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 9.

Justin Jefferson has a great shot to be name the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year as he was named a finalist for the honor on Wednesday. And while his odds of winning the MVP don't appear to be as high, he's also a finalist for that award.

Jefferson's competition for the Offensive Player of the Year award includes fellow wide receiver, Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 9.

By the numbers, here's how the four superstars compare:

Jefferson : 128 catches for 1,809 yards and 9 TD (1 rushing)

: 128 catches for 1,809 yards and 9 TD (1 rushing) Hill : 119 catches for 1,710 yards and 8 TD (1 rushing)

: 119 catches for 1,710 yards and 8 TD (1 rushing) Mahomes : 5,250 pass yards, 41 TD, 12 INT, 358 rush yards, 4 TD

: 5,250 pass yards, 41 TD, 12 INT, 358 rush yards, 4 TD Hurts: 3,701 pass yards, 21 TD, 6 INT, 760 rush yards, 13 TD

In the MVP race, Jefferson is finalist alongside Mahomes, Hurts, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. A wide receiver has never won the MVP award.

Meanwhile, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is not among the five finalists for the Coach of the Year award. Those spots were given to the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll, Sean McDermott of the Bills and Jacksonville's Doug Pederson.

O'Connell led the Vikings to a 13-4 record, the NFC North title and the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs in his first season as head coach. Also snubbed were Cincinnati head coach Zach Taylor and and Dan Campbell, who led the Lions back from the dead after starting the season 1-6 to finish 9-8, narrowly missing the playoffs.

