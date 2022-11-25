Skip to main content

Justin Jefferson breaks Randy Moss receiving record

Two of the best to ever do it wore/wear purple and gold.
Move over, Randy Moss. Justin Jefferson is the new record-holder for the most receiving yards in the first three seasons of an NFL career. 

Jefferson needed 55 yards to break Moss's record of 4,163 yards through the first three seasons of his career. From 1998 to 2000, Moss torched opposing defenses, including his memorable 1998 Thanksgiving Day game when he lit up the Cowboys with three catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns. 

Fittingly, Jefferson broke Moss's record on Thanksgiving. He had six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in the first half against the Patriots, putting him at 4,203 yards.

Moss got his 4,163 yards in 48 games. Jefferson broke the record in 44 games. 

Counting his seven targets Sunday night, Jefferson has been thrown to 404 times as of this writing. He's caught 274 of those passes. Moss was targeted 390 times and caught 226 in his first three seasons. 

The biggest difference between the two is touchdowns. Moss had 43 touchdowns compared to Jefferson's 22 (and counting). 

