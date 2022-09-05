Skip to main content
Kevin O'Connell 'confident as ever' that Irv Smith Jr. will play vs. Packers

The Vikings tight end should be available for the season opener on Sunday.

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell showed optimism on Monday that tight end Irv Smith Jr. will play in Sunday's season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Smith is working his way back from a broken thumb that he suffered during the first padded practice of training camp. Although the injury required surgery, O'Connell has said nothing has changed from the original recovery timetable that allowed him to return for Week 1.

"I feel as confident as ever that we’ll have him," O'Connell said. "Obviously, we’ll go through the practice week this week and barring any setbacks, we hope to have Irv on Sunday.”

Smith has 66 catches for 676 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two seasons but hasn't played in a regular season game since Jan. 3, 2021. He tore his meniscus in last year's final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs and required surgery that knocked him out for the entire season.

Smith returned to practice last week and told reporters that he is taking his recovery one day at a time.

"It feels good, just getting back in the groove of things," Smith said. "It's a little different being back on the field and running around training and stuff, so it was good that I'm able to get out here, get some work in, get on the same page as Kirk [Cousins] and show my offensive teammates what we can do."

More light will be shed on Smith's status when the Vikings release their official injury report on Wednesday.

