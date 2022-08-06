Kevin O'Connell confirms that the Vikings are having a competition at center

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed on Saturday that the team is having an open competition to determine their starting center.

The role has been filled by Garrett Bradbury since he was drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft, but while O'Connell referenced his solid anchor and ability in the run game, he admitted that he's had some difficulties in pass protection.

"He's had some real moments of strong performances and then there's some other ones where...Mike Pettine, Ed Donatell, Mike Smith and these guys know how to isolate people just like a great of coaches in this league do," O'Connell said. "That's where we're challenging him each and every time. We're really finding ways to try to simulate those tough downs."

The concern sprouted during the first padded practices of training camp where SI's Will Ragatz was one of many to observe Bradbury's struggles against Harrison Phillips, but this is not the first time he has had difficulties during his time in Minnesota.

Bradbury's Pro Football Focus grade ranked 29th out of 36 centers with at least 20% of the league lead in snaps during his rookie season in 2019. Although he was 28th out of 39 qualifiers in 2020, he was 29th out of 36 qualifiers last year and allowed 26 pressures -- the fourth-most at his position.

Despite his track record, O'Connell praised Bradbury's athleticism during the NFL Scouting Combine and the Vikings didn't add any notable competition during the offseason. While O'Connell admitted Bradbury has had issues, he also believes the 10 pounds Bradbury added during the summer has prevented him from getting overpowered and some mistakes along the offensive line has put him in bad situations.

"I'd be really cautious in making those assessments in training camp," O'Connell said. "I can think of probably two plays where we've had a mental error on either side of him and he's ended up being on his own when he was not supposed to be and at the last moment basically trying to save that play."

Despite the disclaimer, Chris Reed began taking second-team reps at center after spending the opening week of camp at guard. KSTP's Darren Wolfson said earlier this week that the Vikings had planned to give Reed snaps at center, but it's also a position he hasn't played during a regular season game over his seven-year career.

The Vikings also signed Austin Schlottman this offseason, who figures to contribute as more of a versatile backup as opposed to an every-down starter.

While there are several free-agent options available including J.C. Tretter, O'Connell likes his options throughout the offensive line as the Vikings progress through training camp.

"I think there's still competition," O'Connell said. "We're still trying to continue to work through these padded practice opportunities and you'll continue to see some different combinations in there.

"[Reed] has really shown the ability along with [Schlottman] to really have a versatile role in there so I'd like to think between the depth we have at tackle and that interior competition, that's going to give us one of the best groups as far as depth goes in our league. I really think they have a chance to be a strong group."