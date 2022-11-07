Kirk Cousins tells Pat McAfee: 'I have always been absolutely strapped'

The Kirko Chainz meme has got to be reaching critical mass at this point.

By now, everybody has seen Kirk Cousins dancing shirtless on the team plane with about ten chains draped around his neck after Sunday's win over Washington. If you haven't, or just don't want to (understandable), we've got a recap of the wild scenes.

The unleashed-Kirk experience has been something that's been building week-in and week-out as the Vikings continue to pile up more wins in their impressive 7-1 start to the season. It continued today on The Pat McAfee Show where he talked about the viral video, the plane rides, and the winning.

The Vikings quarterback said he's heard nicknames of the alter-ego Kirk Cousins, ranging from "Kirko Chainz" to "Kirk Thuggins."

McAfee asked about Kirk's physique in the now viral video, asking him if he's always been "absolutely strapped" to which the 34-year-old responded, with a wry smile, "I have always been absolutely strapped."

"More so in college. The college lifts are meant to make you look good at the beach and you better believe by my senior year I looked good at the beach," Cousins continued. "I really couldn't move very well but I looked good at the beach. So, in the pros I've kind of backed off the heavy lifting and tried to dial it down a notch and work more on movement, flexibility, tissue work and stuff like that."

In the more serious aspects of the appearance, Cousins said the difference for the team this year has been, "finding those inches, really, at the end of games, at the end of half, have made the difference this year."

"Outside of Week one against the Packers, we haven't been able to pull away from teams so it's required us to find those inches," Kirk continued.

Six of the Vikings seven wins this season have been one score games. Minnesota has also trailed at some point in five of their seven wins. Last season the Vikings were 6-8 in one score games.

On all the close games Kirk said, "I think we are not winning that convincingly. I do think there's a lot of room for improvement in the way we're playing."

"Those experiences the last two seasons, I think, stay with you and it forces you to, kind of, keep that edge and not leave anything to chance," Cousins continued. "I think this group knows how to win in this league, and it's starting to show."

Asked about the T.J. Hockenson trade Kirk shared how he found out, "So, Kevin [O'Connell] called me last Tuesday and said 'Irv's going to be out for several weeks. I feel like we need to make a move. I just wanted you to hear before you heard it publicly.' Which i obviously appreciate the call. He said 'We're going to go get...' and before he says the name I'm like 'Ok, who would this be?' and he's like "T.J. Hockenson.' And I'm like 'Oh! Ok. I didn't think he was an option. Yes, please!'"

Hockenson was targeted nine times in his debut and caught all nine for 70 yards.

Kirk finished the interview being asked about the injury that knocked him out of the Washington game for a play late in the fourth quarter.

"Yeah, got the wind knocked out of me. I'm doing fine now. Just had to catch my breath for a second so I, kind of, just laid there to make sure I could breathe. Then I had to come out for one play and then was able to get right back in."