Kris Boyd criticizes Mike Zimmer, former Vikings coaching staff

Kris Boyd criticizes Mike Zimmer, former Vikings coaching staff

"Anytime you messed up, it's like the world ended."



"Anytime you messed up, it's like the world ended."

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd was a guest on Patrick Peterson's "All Things Covered" podcast on Thursday and used the opportunity to criticize the team's former coaching staff.

After he was told by co-host Bryant McFadden that he could say anything he wanted on the show, Boyd opened fire by describing the environment he felt Mike Zimmer created in his final year with the Vikings.

"They walked around like their a**holes, like, tight," Boyd said. "[They] would always be strict about everything. Anytime you messed up it's like the world ended."

Boyd's critique matches previous reports and player comments after Zimmer was fired in January, following Minnesota's 8-9 record and third time missing the playoffs in four seasons and for the fifth time in eight seasons under Zimmer. 

Among players to previously criticize Zimmer was linebacker Eric Kendricks, who said Zimmer created "a fear-based culture" during his final season in Minnesota.

While Boyd was critical of his former coach, he heaped praise on the environment that new head coach Kevin O'Connell is establishing.

"[They're] way more chill, way more relaxed," Boyd said. "Whatever we gotta get fixed, we gon' fix it. We gon' keep rolling ... we gon' bounce back, figure it out. [They changed] the whole vibe, everybody's way more relaxed. As a defense, as a whole team, the vibe, nobody's really worried about too much. Like we really there to enjoy football and learn and just be the best us."

Now nearly six months removed from Zimmer's firing, the former head coach has yet to publicly respond to his critics. 

