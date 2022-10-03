Kris Boyd tells 'ungrateful' Vikings fans to 'stfu'

Skip to main content
"We got some ungrateful fans," Boyd tweeted.
Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd has a message for fans complaining after Sunday's 28-25 win over the Saints in London: Shut the (expletive) up. 

"We got some ungrateful fans," Boyd tweeted. "I don’t be on the internet looking for s*** but we won and some were still complaining….We got a big Dub! We 3-1 stfu….Please find another team if you not satisfied or stfu!!??"

Fan responses to the tweet have been mixed. Some agree, while others think Boyd crossed a line. 

"Tone deaf tweet, man. You won't find a more dedicated fanbase but don't tweet like you just got here. You have no idea what these fans have been through. We can be happy for the win and not pleased about the play," a fan responded

Another replied: "Can’t nitpick too much of course after a W but it isn’t the fan’s entire fault. The team has hardwired this fanbase to be fearful. Fans gotta chill some, but y’all gotta CHANGE THE NARRATIVE."

Plenty of responses were in agreement with Boyd, including this one: "Most of us love the W! Yes there are things to fix but we are celebrating with you. There are some people that hate-watch the team or are big mad because they don't like certain players. Screw them!!"

Boyd finished Sunday's game with one tackle and a fumble recovery. 

Last season, cornerback Bashaud Breeland went down the road of telling fans to "enjoy the win and shut tf up." Breeland wound up getting released in mid-December after a reported dust up with teammates and coaches during practice.

