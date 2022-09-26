Lions' Dan Campbell regrets field goal decision in loss to Vikings

Up three points on 4th & 4 with just 1:44 left on the clock, Dan Campbell decided to send out Austin Seibert for a 54-yard field goal that would have all-but sealed the game for Detroit.

The fourth year kicker's career long going into Sunday’s game was a 53-yarder he hit his rookie season. He missed.

The Vikings scored the game winning touchdown 25 seconds later, and Dan Campbell is now regretting the decision.

"I freakin’ regret my decision there at the end. I should have gone for it, the fourth down,” Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell told Detroit media Monday.

The Lions had completed four of six fourth down attempts to that point. Detroit averaged 5.5 yards per play against the Vikings defense on Sunday and needed just four yards for what would have been the final first down of the game.

Jamaal Williams had just completed a 10-yard run on 3rd & 14 to give the Lions offense a chance. Campbell called a timeout afterwards to give himself some time to think about what to do before sending Seibert out for the kick.

“There was about three scenarios going on... I just, you know, felt like you know what, let’s kick the field goal. We go up by six and force them to score a touchdown for the win. They’ll have no timeouts,” said Campbell about the decision to send out Seibert.

Seibert had missed a kick on the Lions' first drive of the game when a 48-yard attempted went off the goal post. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph had previously missed two kicks on the same side of U.S. Bank Stadium, the Chicago Avenue side with the giant doors that were open for Sunday’s game. Joseph's and Seibert’s kicks both missed right.

"I hate it. I hate the decision. I wish I had put it back in their hands offensively and so be it,” said Campbell.

The win boosts the Vikings to a 2-1 record as they head to London this Sunday to play the Saints at 8:30am.