Skip to main content

Listen: Vikings announcer Paul Allen's audible disgust at Jalen Reagor's punt fumble

'That's so freaking unacceptable.'
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While the last offensive play of the game for Minnesota has been one of the major talking points from the Vikings' disappointing season-ending loss to the Giants, there was another almost catastrophic moment featuring Jalen Reagor.

Reagor failed to call a fair catch as he caught a Giants punt and immediately fumbled as he was tackled. His blushes were saved when a teammate recovered before the Giants could jump on the ball when the score was 24-21, but it was his fifth fumble of the season for the Purple.

And there was nobody more disgusted in U.S. Bank Stadium at that moment than Paul Allen, the Vikings radio announcer on KFAN, whose reaction to the incident is well worth your time.

"Jalen Reagor muffed it where he should have called fair catch, and the Vikings held onto it. That's so freaking unacceptable, that's unbelievable he just did that," Allen said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"4:12 to go in the 3rd quarter, 24-21 Giants, it's Vikings ball on the KFAN Minnesota Vikings Radio Network, not driven by Jalen Reagor, driven by Polaris," he quipped as he delivered a sponsor shoutout.

Here's the play in question, and it's clear as day he should have called a fair catch with a Giants player bearing down on him, ultimately forcing the fumble.

The Vikings traded a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Reagor, a former 1st round draft pick.

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023-01-15 at 9.10.23 PM
MN Vikings

Listen: Vikings announcer Paul Allen's audible disgust at Reagor's punt fumble

By Adam Uren
USATSI_19797957_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Packers players, Giants troll Vikings after Wild Card loss

By Adam Uren
Screen Shot 2023-01-15 at 8.10.30 PM
MN Vikings

Giants player released from hospital after hit during Vikings game

By Joe Nelson
Ed Donatell
MN Vikings

Kevin O'Connell's response when asked about Ed Donatell's future

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Cousins getting destroyed for checkdown with game on the line

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19797598_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Frauds: Vikings crumble on big stage in season-ending loss

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

NFL delays Vikings-Giants kickoff until 3:50 p.m.

By Joe Nelson
Cameron Dantzler
MN Vikings

Oli Udoh starting at right tackle, Cam Dantzler inactive

By Joe Nelson