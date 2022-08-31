Skip to main content
Vikings trade draft picks to Eagles for WR Jalen Reagor

Minnesota now has two of the first five wide receivers off the board in the historic 2020 draft.
© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A source has confirmed to Bring Me The News that the Minnesota Vikings have sent two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver Jalen Reagor. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the Vikings are giving Philly a 2023 seventh-round pick an da 2024 conditional fourth-round pick that will become a fifth-rounder if "certain statistical marks are not met."

Reagor was taken No. 20 overall in 2020, one pick before the Vikings took Justin Jefferson. Now the Minnesota has two of the first five wide receivers off the board in the historic 2020 draft. 

Reagor immediately becomes the likely No. 4 wide receiver, ahead of Ihmir Smith-Marsette and rookie Jalen Nailor. It's also possible that Reagor could unseat Smith-Marsette as the top punt returner on the team. 

The 23-year-old caught 33 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns last season, after hauling in 31 receptions for 396 yards and one touchdown as a rookie in 2020. 

Reagor carries a cap number of about $3.6 million this season. Before the trade, OverTheCap estimated Minnesota to have about $6.6 million cap space, so this leaves them with about $3 million. 

