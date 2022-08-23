Mark Rosen to join Vikings' pregame coverage on FOX 9

FOX 9 announced Monday that legendary sportscaster Mark Rosen will be joining their pregame coverage for the Minnesota Vikings this season.

Rosen will serve as the guest host for the channel's Vikings Gameday Live and will join Dawn Mitchell, Ron Johnson, Ben Leber and Pete Bercich for live broadcasts from U.S. Bank Stadium and TCO Studios in Eagan.

"I'm thrilled I was asked to host Vikings Game Day Live, with the TV station providing far and away the best Purple coverage," Rosen said in a statement. "In particular, I'm really looking forward to being reunited with the likes of Dawn Mitchell, Pete Bercich, Ron Johnson and Ben Leber…all good friends and the most knowledgeable team in the business. I'm re-energized and excited to get started."

Rosen spent 50 years at WCCO-TV, becoming one of the state's most recognizable sports figures before retiring in 2019. He has been a contributor at KFAN since his retirement but has not been on TV regularly.

A 90-minute program will air at 9:30 a.m. ahead of Vikings home games and a 60-minute show will air at 10 a.m. ahead of road games. The program will be followed by FOX NFL Sunday at 11 a.m.