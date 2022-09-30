Michael Thomas out, Jameis Winston doubtful for Vikings game

Big news Friday in London as New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said star wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will not play Sunday against the Vikings and quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful with fractured vertebrae.

That puts Andy Dalton in line to start at quarterback.

Thomas leads the NFL with eight contested catches and already has three touchdowns despite rookie teammate Chris Olave being targeted by Winston far more through three games.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Thomas is actually dealing with a toe injury that "doesn't appear" to be serious. Nonetheless, his absence puts Olave and Jarvis Landry to be the top two receivers on the field.

Dalton is playing for his third team in three years after spending 2011-2019 with the Bengalsl. Last year with the Bears he started six games and completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

