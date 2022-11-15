NFL Films cameras show sideline reaction to Jefferson catch

Skip to main content

NFL Films cameras show sideline reaction to Justin Jefferson catch

Jefferson will be featured on "Inside the NFL" Tuesday night.
NFL Films cameras captured reactions from some of Justin Jefferson's teammates after Jefferson hauled in one of the most remarkable catches in NFL history Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. 

"Bro, he's different," said Za'Darius Smith. "He's different."

Adam Thielen met Jefferson on the sideline, repeating himself in disbelief: 'What? What?"

The "Inside the NFL" cast has already taped an interview with Jefferson and that will be featured on the show when it airs on Paramount+ at 8:30 p.m. Central Time Tuesday. 

And it looks like much of the show will be focused on the thrilling 33-30 Vikings win over the Bills. Another clip NFL Films teased on Twitter was Patrick Peterson's game-clinching interception in overtime, with Peterson shouting "I do that!" as he walked off the field victorious. 

