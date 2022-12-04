NFLytics: Interior pressure is causing havoc

Henry Thomas and Warren Sapp would be proud of today’s interior pass rushers. The crop of big fellas who can successfully rush up the middle is growing and growing — and making life more challenging on centers, guards and quarterbacks.

Ten years ago there were only 11 starting defensive tackles to receive a pass rushing grade above a 70 by Pro Football Focus and only four cleared the 80-grade mark. Think of being between 70-80 as having a significant impact and anything over 80 as being a superstar. Geno Atkins, JJ Watt and Ndamukong Suh were over 85 in 2012. This year the group of impact players is much deeper than a decade ago with 25 DTs scoring over 70. The elites are still the elites with just six over 85 but there’s clearly a rise in the number of large dudes who can wreak havoc.

That shows up on the other side of the ball, too. In 2012 there were 31 guards who graded above 70 in pass blocking. This year there are only 21 and just 12 are above 75. Even as recently as 2017 there were 33 guards playing at least above average ball. But in recent years there’s been an influx of beats on the D-line, including fairly recent draft picks like Dexter Lawrence, Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons, Derrick Brown, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Justin Madubuike and Christian Wilkins, who all rank in the top 25 in pass rush grade.

In general most quarterbacks fall of the face of a cliff when pressured. The only QB in the NFL who averages more than 7.2 yards per pass attempt under pressure is Josh Allen. He’s also one of only three quarterbacks (Joe Burrow, Geno Smith) with a traditional QB rating over 90 when under duress. There are 23 starting QBs with ratings over 90 when kept clean.

But how does interior rush specifically play into the mix?

Before we get into the numbers, the anecdotal evidence:

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens knows what it’s like to see the rush coming up the middle. He faced off against Aaron Donald twice in his career when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

“The interior rush is a little underrated,” Mullens said. “People value edge rushers because they can wreck the game but I’d say interior rush is more annoying. It’s not totally aggressive but it’s always pushing and if you do that consistently it gets very annoying.”

“It’s harder to throw in tight spaces,” Mullens continued. “So if you have interior push you are going to have a smaller space to throw the football and that makes it tough. Edge rushers, there’s an opportunity to step up and make more space for yourself.”

The Vikings’ veteran QB said that offensive tackles still have a chance when their man gets beat whereas a guard/center losing the battle results in instant problems unless the quarterback has the speed to run laterally.

“There’s no changing [the interior rush] other than the lineman anchoring down, tackles use it to their advantage to run guys by and it creates running and throwing lanes,” Mullens said.

He said that playing against Donald forces the offense to do something unusual: Build its gameplan around a defensive tackle.

“The whole week is, ‘How do you protect against Aaron Donald?’” Mullens said. “It’s not a typical week.”

We can see on paper that Donald still gets different treatment than anyone else in the league but there is a growing list of players who are getting double teams on a weekly basis. ESPN’s Seth Walder shared on Twitter the group of players getting the most attention.

Prior to the 2018 season PFF studied the impacts of interior pressure and edge pressure in terms of Expected Points Added. What they found was that the outside linebackers and defensive ends were responsible for more EPA lost by offenses. That stands to reason because strip-sacks come more often from the edges and turnovers would greatly swing EPA.

But that doesn’t exactly mean the edge rush is superior. PFF’s analysis discovered that combining edge and interior pressure together was worth more than double the EPA of edge pressure and more than three times inside pressure on their own. Put another way: collapsing the pocket from from all angles is way more dangerous than having one player succeed in their rush.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell explained why:

“I think when teams have both, it not only makes you have issues setting the perimeter of the pocket, but also one of the ways you set that edge is allowing the quarterback to step up into the pocket…we study where that quarterback is setting up at the most,” he said.

The Vikings will get back defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson this week, whose presence as an interior rusher was greatly missed over the last few weeks.

Another difference between the outside and inside rush is that inside rushers are more consistent in grading well from week to week. It stands to reason that edge rushers would be more like home run hitters, hoping for one or two game-changing plays every weekend whereas the beefy men up front consistently drive their competition back into the QB’s lap.

With Tomlinson back and the Vikings’ edge rushers ranking among the league’s elites, Vikings-Jets has the potential to be a pass rush slugfest. The Jets grade as the NFL’s third best rush by PFF with Williams dominating the center and a myriad of edge players rotating around him, including star Carl Lawson. Whichever team staves off the rush from inside and out best will probably come out on top — and with the increasing pressure from defensive tackles around the league, you can say that about a lot of key matchups in the NFL down the stretch.