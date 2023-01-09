Packers' Jaire Alexander is hearing it from Vikings fans

Minnesota fans aren't going to let that "Griddy" moment fade into the abyss.

Minnesotans aren't shy about relishing in the agony of the Green Bay Packers and if you think your narcissistic mother-in-law is holding a grudge, it's nothing compared to the grudge Vikings fans will hold against Jaire Alexander for the rest of his life.

Alexander has been irking Vikings fans for years, but he scaled to the summit of Annoying Mountain when he did the "Griddy" dance in front of Justin Jefferson after a pass break-up during Green Bay's 41-17 win over Minnesota on New Year's Day, he's been a beautiful part of the border battle rivalry.

Alexander once called Diggs a "decent receiver" and more recently said Jefferson's two-touchdown game against the Packers in the season opener was "a fluke."

Now after the Packers blundered their way to a season-ending loss to the Lions, Vikings fans aren't holding back. And they certainly haven't forgotten the NFL Films clip from Alexander standing on a sideline bench and telling Vikings fans on Jan. 1 to "get out of Lambeau" and "take y'all ass home."

Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn seemed to enjoy seeing the Packers lose.

Even Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen is trolling Alexander on social media, saying he now has "plenty of time to work on his 'Griddy.'"

Minnesota isn't the only home to football fans who have grown bothered by Alexander's antics. The Miami Dolphins fanbase isn't letting Alexander forget he did the Jaylen Waddle dance on his way out of Hard Rock Stadium earlier this season.

And Amon-Ra St. Brown, after catching a pass for a first down and the fatal blow to the Packers on Sunday night, wasted no time doing Alexander's seatbelt celebration right in front of Alexander.