Packers' star tackle David Bakhtiari out of practice ahead of Vikings game

Just two days before facing the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Green Bay Packers' star tackle David Bakhtiari missed practice.

Bakhtiari had been taking all first team snaps in practice up until Friday in his attempt at a second comeback from a knee injury that knocked him out of the final week of the 2020 season and then most of the 2021 season.

The Packers tackle was declared inactive much of the 2021 season, returning in the season finale against the Lions and re-aggravating the injury, knocking him out of the 2021 playoff run for the Packers.

The battle between former Packer and now current Vikings edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and Bakhtiari was one of the more anticipated matchups to watch this weekend.

The absence of Bakhtiari could have a big impact on Sunday’s opener as Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, when pressured last year, averaged 5.1 yards per pass attempt and a QB Rating of 67.9. Rodgers had the best QB Rating in the league and threw for 29 touchdowns to just one interception when he had a clean pocket.

The Packers number one wide receiver Allen Lazard also did not practice again today after being stepped on late in camp. Lazard has missed the entire week of practice so far.

The Vikings kick off the season opener against the Packers this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium at 3:25pm, the game can be seen on FOX.