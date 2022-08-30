Reports: Vikings trade for Ross Blacklock, cut Armon Watts

A big surprise Tuesday came when the Minnesota Vikings cut defensive tackle Armon Watts and then reportedly made a trade with the Houston Texas for defensive tackle Ross Blacklock.

Blacklock, 24, was the 40th overall pick (second round) in the 2020 NFL Draft. Watts, a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in 2020. In exchange, the Vikings are giving Houston a sixth- and a seventh-round pick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

According to Pro Football Focus, Watts graded 74th of 224 interior defensive linemen last season, while Blacklock ranked 147th. Watts also rated higher than Blacklock in both pass-rush and run-stuffing grades.

Blackock: 62nd pass-rush, 199th run defense

Watts: 36th pass-rush, 170th run defense

So why the trade? Money could have something to do with it, as Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that cutting Watts and trading for Blacklock saves the team about $1.2 million in cap space, going from having a $2.54 million cap hit for Watts to $1.33 million to Blacklock.

This is a developing story.