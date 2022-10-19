Skip to main content
Ryan Wright's 10-punt game wins NFC weekly award

Six of ten punts inside the 20 is a pretty good day at the office.
© Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Wright has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. 

The Minnesota Vikings punter won the award after blasting some big kicks in Minnesota's 24-16 road victory over the Miami Dolphins. In fact, the rookie punted ten times, including six of them that were downed inside the 20-yard line. '

He averaged 44.1 yards per punt, highlighted by a 73-yard bomb that ranks as the second-longest punt in the NFL this season. 

For the season, Wright has punted 27 times and allowed just 10 returns for a meager 53 yards. Minnesota's punt coverage teams have helped down 15 of Wright's 27 punts inside the 20. That's tied for the most in the NFL. 

The last Vikings punter to win the special teams player of the week award was Chris Kluwe in 2010. 

