Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs is craving the Minnesota State Fair

Stefon Diggs is craving the Minnesota State Fair

Perhaps the saddest part about leaving Minnesota is bidding farewell to the state fair.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Perhaps the saddest part about leaving Minnesota is bidding farewell to the state fair.

The only thing Stefon Diggs wants more than a Super Bowl ring is a funnel cake. 

That's probably not entirely accurate, but the former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is craving some of the delicacies from the Minnesota State Fair. Hell, in Buffalo, where he's 150 miles away from the New York State Fair, he'll take any fair food at this point. 

"I haven’t been to a fair or carnival in so long.. [sad face emoji] I need a funnel cake," Diggs tweeted, adding that "Minnesota has the best fair in the world."

Buffalo is one of the best teams in the NFL and quarterback Josh Allen found Diggs 230 times for 2,760 yards and 18 touchdowns over the past two seasons (almost twice as many targets in Buffalo compared to how many times Kirk Cousins and Minnesota's offense targeted him in 2019), but is all of that glory and extremely cheap tickets to the New York State Fair an upgrade over the opportunity to eat at the best fair in the world?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Absolutely. One-hundred percent yes, not to mention his $96 million contract. 

The Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24 through Sept. 5 and tickets are $14 (but they jack up the price to $17 once the fair starts), while the New York State Fair in Syracuse is held on the same dates but costs a fraction of the price. 

Admission to the New York fair is $3.19 and parking is like $5. 

Related Articles

StefonCordDog (1)
MN Vikings

Stefon Diggs is craving the Minnesota State Fair

By Joe Nelson13 seconds ago
Kellen Mond
MN Vikings

What we know about Mond and the '21 draft class after one preseason game

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider4 hours ago
USATSI_18875864_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Kepler snaps out of slump, bullpen lifts Twins over Royals

By Chris Schad14 hours ago
USATSI_18849357_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Packers using robot QB that can simulate Kirk Cousins throws

By Joe Nelson21 hours ago
USATSI_14050151_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

13 Gopher greats to be inducted into M Club Hall of Fame

By Joe Nelson22 hours ago
Whalen Barkley Staley
MN Lynx

Barkley, Staley to present Whalen at Hall of Fame ceremony

By Joe Nelson23 hours ago
USATSI_18771233
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins drawing very little respect in top-100 lists

By Jonathan HarrisonAug 15, 2022 12:44 PM EDT
Andrew Booth Jr.
MN Vikings

What do rookies mean to the Vikings? After one game it's still unclear

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderAug 15, 2022 8:12 AM EDT