Stefon Diggs is craving the Minnesota State Fair

The only thing Stefon Diggs wants more than a Super Bowl ring is a funnel cake.

That's probably not entirely accurate, but the former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is craving some of the delicacies from the Minnesota State Fair. Hell, in Buffalo, where he's 150 miles away from the New York State Fair, he'll take any fair food at this point.

"I haven’t been to a fair or carnival in so long.. [sad face emoji] I need a funnel cake," Diggs tweeted, adding that "Minnesota has the best fair in the world."

Buffalo is one of the best teams in the NFL and quarterback Josh Allen found Diggs 230 times for 2,760 yards and 18 touchdowns over the past two seasons (almost twice as many targets in Buffalo compared to how many times Kirk Cousins and Minnesota's offense targeted him in 2019), but is all of that glory and extremely cheap tickets to the New York State Fair an upgrade over the opportunity to eat at the best fair in the world?

Absolutely. One-hundred percent yes, not to mention his $96 million contract.

The Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24 through Sept. 5 and tickets are $14 (but they jack up the price to $17 once the fair starts), while the New York State Fair in Syracuse is held on the same dates but costs a fraction of the price.

Admission to the New York fair is $3.19 and parking is like $5.