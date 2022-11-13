Skip to main content

Sunday update: Josh Allen expected to play against Vikings

The Vikings will have their hands full against Josh Allen on Sunday afternoon.
It officially looks like Josh Allen will be the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's noon showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. 

"Josh Allen, the Bills' star quarterback, is slated to start today for Buffalo," said NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning. "My understanding is he was able to get out there. He was able to throw the ball. He was able to grip the football. Had no residual effects of that elbow sprain and they do not believe he is at risk of re-injuring that elbow."

Allen is a leading MVP candidate this season, having thrown for 2,403 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also been ran for 392 yards and four touchdowns. 

If Allen is somehow knocked out of the game, Case Keenum would take over. Keenum took the first-team reps at QB while Allen didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday. 

The Bills are also without safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rosseau, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is questionable. 

The Vikings will be down two defensive starters: cornerback Cam Dantzler, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. 

