The Vikings' remaining QB schedule is loaded with mediocrity

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL on Monday when they announced they were benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger. While the Colts feel it gives them the best chance to win it adds another wrinkle to the Vikings' quarterback schedule.

Although they'll see some household names, the Vikings' final 11 games have some interesting, unproven quarterbacks under center.

Oct. 30 – Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

If we put the Call of Duty jokes aside, Murray is one of the more challenging quarterbacks left on the Vikings' schedule.

Murray remains one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL and could be better with the return of DeAndre Hopkins and the acquisition of Robby Anderson.

After throwing for 400 yards in last year's meeting, Murray could be a dangerous matchup when the Vikings host the Cardinals on Sunday.

Nov. 6 – Taylor Heinicke (Washington Commanders)

Most fans will be watching the revenge game narrative on the Vikings' sideline but Heinicke has just as much to show his former team when Minnesota visits the Commanders.

A former UDFA out of Old Dominion, Heinicke spent three seasons on the Vikings practice squad before he was released with an injury settlement in 2017. After a stint with the Houston Texans, Heinicke saw his opportunity and kicked the door down, making 15 starts for the Commanders last season.

Over his last six starts, Heinicke has a 6-3 record and owns an 87.6 passer rating. He may never be a franchise quarterback but the Green Bay Packers found out how good he can be, throwing for 201 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in the Commanders' victory on Sunday.

Nov. 13 – Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

A trip to Buffalo is the toughest remaining game on the Vikings' schedule and a big reason is the quarterback they'll be facing.

Allen is the closest thing to Daunte Culpepper in today's NFL. He's got a cannon for an arm and the mobility to make a defense pay for dropping back into coverage. Vikings fans also know that Allen has an elite vertical after he jumped over Anthony Barr and led Buffalo to an upset at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018.

With Stefon Diggs itching to get even with the Vikings, Allen will give him every chance to make his former team pay and could attack a defense that ranks 10th in the NFL with 242 passing yards allowed per game.

Nov. 20 – Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

Prescott was the quarterback the Vikings were preparing for last Halloween but even with his return to the Dallas lineup, he might not be as effective as he has been in recent seasons.

Last Sunday, Prescott made his first start since breaking his thumb on Sept. 11 and was more efficient than spectacular in a win over the Detroit Lions. He completed 76 percent of his passes but threw for just 207 yards and a touchdown while averaging 8.28 yards per attempt.

A big reason for this may have been the 139 rushing yards the Cowboys put up on the Lions but it may also be an attempt by Mike McCarthy to protect his quarterback.

If Dallas opens it up once they get to Minneapolis, Prescott could be a problem. If they don't Prescott could be more of a name than a matchup to worry about.

Nov. 24 – Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe (New England Patriots)

After Jones and Zappe both got action in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears, it's unclear who will get the start, but either option is not Tom Brady.

Jones had an admirable rookie season where he threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions but he also had a 50.9 QBR. Working his way back from an ankle injury, Jones was replaced by Zappe, who broke an NCAA record with 62 passing touchdowns last year for Western Kentucky.

Although Bill Belichick will find a way to get the most out of either option, neither quarterback has a lot of experience. That should give the Vikings an advantage on Thanksgiving night.

Dec. 4 – Zach Wilson (New York Jets)

The Jets are one of the most surprising teams this season but they have several fluid situations on their roster. That includes quarterback where Wilson has not lived up to his billing as the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson struggled in his rookie season but the Jets went out and added several weapons in the offseason including Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, who is done for the season with a torn ACL. Wilson has thrown for just 693 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in four games.

Although a preseason knee injury may be hindering his performance, Wilson looks like a bust. Even if Joe Flacco is starting at this point in the season, it's another favorable matchup.

Dec. 11 – Jared Goff (Detroit Lions)

It wasn't long ago when Goff was one of the best young quarterbacks in the league but after an off-year with Sean McVay and a trade to Detroit, Goff has settled in as a disappointment.

Goff has shown flashes this year – like when he threw for 277 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a Sept. 25 loss to the Vikings – but he's also struggled with no touchdowns and three interceptions over his last two games.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft threw a game-winning touchdown as time expired in the Vikings' last visit to Detroit but with the Lions at 1-4, they could be circling the drain by the time they make their next trip to Ford Field.

Dec. 18 – Sam Ehlinger (Indianapolis Colts)

Monday's biggest story in the NFL will be making its way to Minneapolis in December, but it remains to be seen whether the Colts believe in Ehlinger or if he's just a ploy to obtain a high draft pick.

Ehlinger has an impressive preseason highlight reel but has never attempted a pass in the regular season. A sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Texas product stepped behind center at the same time that "Horns Down" became a thing.

If Ehlinger provides a spark, the Colts could be a difficult matchup. If he flops, the Colts will probably be wondering if Jonathan Taylor can throw.

Dec. 24 – Daniel Jones (New York Giants)

The Giants are right there with the Vikings for surprise NFC contenders but their biggest question might be how long Jones can keep playing like a functional quarterback.

Jones has done a good job at limiting turnovers this season but that might be the only good thing about his performance. He has yet to post a 300-yard game and his best asset may be his legs, which have led him to 343 rushing yards this season.

If Saquon Barkley goes down, Jones could be the focal point of the Giants' offense, which could quickly negate their 6-1 start to the season.

Jan. 1 – Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay)

This used to be an intimidating matchup but instead of spelling R-E-L-A-X, Rodgers might be spelling A-Y-A-H-U-A-S-C-A if the Packers' offense doesn't pick up.

Romeo Doubs has not turned out to be the next Davante Adams and Allen Lazard looks nothing more than a capable No. 2 receiver.

With a career-low 6.5 yards per attempt, Rodgers is content throwing to his tight ends and running backs instead of throwing downfield. This should play into the hands of the Minnesota defense and help the Vikings have a happy new year.

Jan. 8 – Justin Fields (Chicago)

After being hidden for the first month of the season, Fields has shown signs of life.

Fields posted a season-high 208 yards and 118.7 passer rating during an Oct. 9 loss to the Vikings and wound up with 261 total yards and two total touchdowns in the Bears' win over New England on Monday.

Although the Bears have to feel better about Fields than they did at the beginning of the year, it might not end that way. Chicago is a bad team and will likely be making golf plans by the time the Vikings head to Soldier Field.