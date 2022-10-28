There could be 73,000 mullets at the Vikings game Sunday

It's going to get grungy at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as fans attending the game will receive a free mullet headband to honor Jared Allen being inducted into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor.

Members of the Vikings defensive line modeled the mullet headbands this week and they are, to say the least, very Jared Allen-esque: business in the front, party in the back.

Allen will be inducted to the Vikings hall of fame during halftime of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, putting a heroic bow on the future Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end's career.

Allen played 13 years and racked up 136 sacks for the 12th most in NFL history, just 1.5 behind Vikings great John Randle and 14 fewer than Chris Doleman, whose Hall of Fame career with the Vikings led him to to the fifth-most sacks (150) in NFL history.

Arguably most iconic play was when Lions quarterback ran out of the back of the end zone with Allen giving chase. Ironically, that play was in the spotlight Thursday when Orlovsky, now a commentator on ESPN, asked Twitter followers how to watch the Thursday Night Football game. When someone recommended he try Twitch, he responded with "Wth is twitch."

Twitch then posted a photo of Allen chasing Orlovsky and asked, "wth is this?"

The Vikings and Cardinals kick off at noon Sunday.

