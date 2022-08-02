Skip to main content
Thumb injury leads to surgery for Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Thumb injury leads to surgery for Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Not what Minnesota needed on the first day in full pads.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Not what Minnesota needed on the first day in full pads.

After missing all of last season with a knee injury, Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is dealing with a new issue to begin the 2022 season. The fourth-year tight end from the University of Alabama left Monday's training camp practice with an injury, which turns out to be a thumb injury that required surgery. 

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Smith underwent surgery on this thumb Tuesday. 

It's unclear how much of training camp and the preseason he'll miss, but the Vikings say he's expected to be ready for the Sept. 11 season opener against the Green Bay Packers. 

With Smith out, the training camp competition at tight end puts a tighter focus on Zach Davidson and Johnny Mundt. Ben Ellefson, Nick Muse and Shaun Beyer are also competing for reps at tight end. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related: Vikings looking for Irv Smith Jr. to pick up where he left off

Related: Vikings will rely greatly on development of Irv Smith Jr.

Related Articles

USATSI_16650670
MN Vikings

Thumb injury leads to surgery for Irv Smith Jr.

By Joe Nelson1 hour ago
Isaiah Ihnen
MN Gophers

Knee injury ends Isaiah Ihnen's season for second year in a row

By Joe Nelson3 hours ago
USATSI_18749522_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Reports: Twins trade for All-Star closer Jorge Lopez

By Joe Nelson4 hours ago
2022_0607_MiniCamp_0010 (1)
MN Vikings

Vikings LBs Kendricks and Hicks are seeing the same things

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider5 hours ago
Jose Miranda
MN Twins

Urshela, Miranda provide heroics to complete Twins' comeback over Tigers

By Chris Schad16 hours ago
Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) acknowledges the crowd after the game against the Boston Bruins at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
MN Wild

Report: Kirill Kaprizov returning to Minnesota from Russia

By Tommy WiitaAug 1, 2022 2:37 PM EDT
2021_0608_OffseasonOTA_Day7_0095
MN Vikings

Vikings receivers, D-line have the most to gain as pads come on at camp

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderAug 1, 2022 12:03 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 10.24.06 AM
MN Vikings

The Athletic's Chad Graff is leaving the Vikings beat

By Joe NelsonAug 1, 2022 11:24 AM EDT