Thumb injury leads to surgery for Irv Smith Jr.

After missing all of last season with a knee injury, Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is dealing with a new issue to begin the 2022 season. The fourth-year tight end from the University of Alabama left Monday's training camp practice with an injury, which turns out to be a thumb injury that required surgery.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Smith underwent surgery on this thumb Tuesday.

It's unclear how much of training camp and the preseason he'll miss, but the Vikings say he's expected to be ready for the Sept. 11 season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

With Smith out, the training camp competition at tight end puts a tighter focus on Zach Davidson and Johnny Mundt. Ben Ellefson, Nick Muse and Shaun Beyer are also competing for reps at tight end.

