Thursday injury updates from the Vikings, Lions

Christian Darrisaw remains in the concussion protocol.
Plenty of injury and illness to discuss in the latest practice reports issued Thursday by the Vikings and Lions. Let's get to it... 

Minnesota Vikings injury report

Illness is a big storyline for a second ay in a row as fullback C.J. Ham and defensive end Danielle Hunter missed practice for a second straight day due to an undisclosed bug, while safety Harrison Smith was limited with an illness. Cornerback Patrick Peterson was out sick Wednesday but back on the field as a full participant Thursday. 

As for injuries, starting center Garrett Bradbury was limited for a second day in a row because of a back injury. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (bicep) also missed a second straight practice. 

Meanwhile, star left tackle Christian Darrisaw remains in concussion protocol. Reporters at practice said Darrisaw is still wearing a red no-contact jersey, meaning he has yet to be cleared for full contact. He's missed the last two games after suffering concussions in back-to-back games against the Bills and Cowboys. 

Detroit Lions injury report

Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow) was limited Thursday after being held out of Wednesday's practice. 

Frank Ragnow (foot), the Minnesota native who is among the best centers in the NFL, returned as a limited participant Thursday after being held out Wednesday. 

Evan Brown (ankle), who starts at right guard, has been limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday. His backup, Kayode Awosika (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. 

Cornerback Jeff Okudah, who helped limit Justin Jefferson to 14 yards in Week 3, has missed two consecutive days of practice with an illness. 

Nickel cornerback Will Harris (hip) was limited Thursday after practicing in full Wednesday. 

