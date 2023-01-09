Skip to main content

Vikings' 2023 opponents are set and it could be a gauntlet

Patrick Mahomes will be coming to U.S. Bank Stadium in 2023.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Now that the regular season is in the history books the 2023 opponents have been set for the Minnesota Vikings. It'll be months before the schedule with dates and kickoff times are announced, but the teams Minnesota will play are set in stone. 

The Vikings will play these eight teams in Minneapolis: 

  • San Francisco 49ers (13-4) - NFC West champs
  • Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) - AFC West champs
  • Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)
  • New Orleans Saints (7-10)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) - NFC South champs
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Chicago Bears (3-14)
  • Detroit Lions

That's a heckuva home slate with the 49ers coming to town along with Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs, not to mention dangerous quarterbacks Justin Herbert (Chargers), Tom Brady (Bucs), Aaron Rodgers (Packers) and Justin Fields (Bears). And the Bears could be dangerous considering they have the No. 1 pick in the draft and around $100 million to spend on free agents. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Vikings will play these eight teams on the road:

  • Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) - NFC East champs
  • Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) - AFC North champs
  • Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
  • Carolina Panthers (7-10)
  • Denver Broncos (5-12)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Chicago Bears (3-14)
  • Detroit Lions

The road schedule is very difficult with trips to Philly and Cincinnati in addition to typical rough games at Lambeau Field and Soldier Field. The Lions are undoubtedly going to be improved in 2023 and if Russell Wilson and the Broncos can shake off 2022 they might present a big challenge in Denver. 

Related Articles

USATSI_19563713
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: The 2022 Vikings and the temple of playoffs

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Jaire Alexander
MN Vikings

Packers' Jaire Alexander is hearing it from Vikings fans

By Joe Nelson
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Twins' hopes for Carlos Correa appear to be dying

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19749069
MN Vikings

Takeaways from the Vikings' finale in Chicago

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Vikings Giants
MN Vikings

Here are the kickoff times for Super Wild Card Weekend

By Joe Nelson
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings have 3 possible roads to the Super Bowl

By Joe Nelson
Patrick Mahomes
MN Vikings

Vikings' 2023 opponents are set and it could be a gauntlet

By Joe Nelson
Rudy Gobert
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves leave Houston with 4th straight win

By Joe Nelson