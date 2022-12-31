Vikings at Packers: 5 things you can count on

One year ago, the Minnesota Vikings were in trouble. At 7-8, the Vikings went into Lambeau Field with Sean Mannion under center and suffered a 37-10 beating from the Green Bay Packers that killed their playoff hopes.

On Sunday, the roles have been reversed. The Packers are 7-8 and fighting for their playoff lives. The Vikings roll into Lambeau at 12-3 and are holding the dagger to their season.

In a season that's been unpredictable, it's hard to know if the Vikings will come through on Sunday, but here are five things you can count on when they clash with the Packers.

1. Justin Jefferson making Jaire Alexander eat his words

One of Jefferson's best performances of the season came in Week 1, when he racked up nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 win over the Packers. The game was an indication of things to come for Jefferson but if you ask Alexander, he had a different opinion of the game.

"He's a really good receiver," Alexander told reporters earlier this week. "But at the end of the day, I'm a really good corner. We've got really good corners. We've got really good linebackers, D-line, whatever it is. You don't want to put too much focus on that one person because it's like, the first game, that was a fluke."

Alexander's words may have some merit as he did not shadow Jefferson in Week 1, but there were also moments where Jefferson got the best of the Packers' top cornerback.

No matter who Jefferson is up against, he will continue his pursuit of becoming the NFL's first 2,000-yard receiver. Currently on pace for 1,990 yards, Jefferson will look to make up some ground against the Packers and Alexander's comments may have added fuel to the fire.

2. Kirk Cousins owning the blitz

There are few teams that Cousins likes seeing more than the Packers. His 111.3 passer rating against Green Bay is the third-highest against any opponent with a minimum of three games and the Packers' aggressive strategy could lend itself to another big game on Sunday.

The Packers are one of the most blitz-happy teams in the NFL this season. Their 34.1 percent blitz rate ranks second in the league behind the New York Giants, who blitzed Cousins on 51.9 percent of his dropbacks last week.

Cousins handled that challenge well, posting a 111.6 passer rating against the blitz and utilizing Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson to move the chains. While Cousins ranks 34th among 39 qualifying quarterbacks with an 85.2 passer rating against the blitz this season, he has shown improvement and should continue to see growth against the Packers.

3. Aaron Rodgers melting under pressure

If you've watched the Packers this season, you know the look. It's Rodgers trudging around, giving death stares to his receivers after throwing up a pass under pressure.

Rodgers has struggled when pressured this season as his 65.2 passer rating ranks 23rd out of 36 qualifying quarterbacks. Although that number is on par with his 68.9 passer rating under pressure from last season, it's a steep drop off from an 89.3 rating posted during his 2020 MVP season.

The loss of Davante Adams and an inexperienced receiving core has some blame in the matter and if Christian Watson doesn't play, Rodgers could be working with an even thinner group of receivers. After posting a 0.0 passer rating under pressure in the opening week loss to the Vikings, Rodgers may have his work cut out for him on Sunday.

4. The Vikings resting their stars...periodically

This game means a lot to the Vikings, but so does making sure they're at their best for the playoffs. Kevin O'Connell has mentioned the importance of making sure that everyone stays healthy over the final weeks of the season and has backed it up by rotating his veterans with some younger players.

The decision has paid dividends with Brian Asamoah forcing a key fumble in relief of Jordan Hicks last week. Harrison Smith also spent a couple of series on the sidelines in favor of Josh Metellus and former Gopher Esezi Otomewo has been mixing into the pass rush to spell Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter.

Part of this falls into the "competitive rebuild" strategy the Vikings have preached this season but it also has kept them off the injury report. The Vikings need this game to stay in contention for the No. 2 seed, but there shouldn't be a concern if a star player spends some time off the field.

5. The Vikings killing the Packers' playoff hopes

The Vikings continue to get little respect nationally and come into Sunday's game as 3.5-point underdogs. The Packers also have the appeal of a former MVP who has made a dark horse run to the Super Bowl in the past but it shouldn't matter on Sunday.

While the Packers are on a three-game winning streak, they've done so against Justin Fields, a recently-introduced Baker Mayfield and Tua Tagovailoa, who.may have been concussed in the second half.

The Vikings are the better team and should return the favor for last year's loss by burying the Packers at Lambeau Field.