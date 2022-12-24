Skip to main content
Vikings beat Giants on Greg Joseph's 61-yard Christmas miracle

Vikings beat Giants on Greg Joseph's 61-yard Christmas miracle

Justin Jefferson set more records, too.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson set more records, too.

The Vikings are now 11-0 in one-score games this season, the latest coming in Christmas miracle fashion as Greg Joseph hit a 61-yard field goal as time expired to lift Minnesota over the New York Giants 27-24. 

The 61-yarder is a franchise record and gives the Vikings a 12-3 record with two weeks left in the regular season. The Giants fall to 8-7-1, still hoping to clinch a playoff spot in the back of the NFC race. 

Joseph's record field goal wouldn't have happened without Justin Jefferson's record-setting catch that put Minnesota at the Giants' 42-yard line with seconds left on the clock. 

On 3rd-and-11, Jefferson caught a screen and raced 17 yards for a first down. It was his 12th catch of the day and 123rd of the season, breaking Cris Carter's franchise record of 122 receptions in a single season. He also broke Randy Moss's franchise record for receiving yards in a season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jefferson's tenth catch of the day went for a touchdown to give the Vikings a 24-16 lead with just over three minutes left in the game. 

The Giants answered with a 75-yard drive capped off on a 4th-and-2 handoff that Saquan Barkley took for a 27-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion pass from Daniel Jones was caught by tight end Daniel Bellinger, tying the game 24-24 with 2:01 to play. 

On 3rd-and-9 on the ensuing drive, Cousins hit Jefferson for a first down. And then on 3rd-and-11 after Cousins took a sack, Jefferson made the big play to set Joseph up for the 61-yarder. 

Tight end T.J. Hockenson had 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota. Jefferson finished with 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. He's now up to 123 catches for 1,756 yards and eight touchdowns. 

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022-12-24 at 3.16.19 PM
MN Vikings

Vikings beat Giants on Greg Joseph's 61-yard Christmas miracle

By Joe Nelson
Chandon Sullivan
MN Vikings

Sullivan fined for frustration with refs’ touchdown-stealing calls

By Joe Nelson
IMG_6383
MN Vikings

Giants players believed to be at Mall of America during deadly shooting

By Joe Nelson
Power Rankings Template Social
MN Vikings

Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 16 power rankings

By Joe Nelson
Jamison Battle
MN Gophers

Watch: Jamison Battle's incredibly lucky, unintentional shot

By Joe Nelson
Oli Udoh
MN Vikings

Charges against Oli Udoh from alleged nightclub incident dropped

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19642038
MN Vikings

Finding similar recent QB seasons to Kirk Cousins' 2022

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Wally Szczerbiak
MN Timberwolves

Szczerbiak getting slammed for comments about Tyrese Haliburton

By Chris Schad