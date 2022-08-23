Vikings injury updates: Irv Smith Jr., Andrew Booth Jr., Harrison Phillips

The Minnesota Vikings are expecting to receive some reinforcements for their season opener as Kevin O'Connell expects tight end Irv Smith Jr. and rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. to recover from their injuries to play in the Sept. 11 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

Smith has been on the shelf since breaking his thumb on the first day of training camp. While Smith also suffered ligament damage that required surgery, he returned to practice in a limited capacity on Monday, wearing a wrap on his thumb.

"First and foremost, he looks like he’s in great shape," O'Connell told reporters. "So I credit our sports performance staff and Josh Hingst for keeping him ready to go and engaged despite him being out of surgery and not being able to do much. But I thought he moved great today."

The news was just as positive for Booth, who left Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers with a non-contact ankle injury. While O'Connell was non-committal about his status for Saturday's preseason finale against the Denver Broncos, he was optimistic about his chance to play against the Packers.

"He'll be a little bit more than day-to-day," O'Connell said. "We'll see how he progresses throughout the week, but the hope is, no matter what, he should be green-lit for the Green Bay game."

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips worked off to the side during Monday's practice as he recovers from an ankle injury. O'Connell said that he practiced through the injury in the lead-up to the San Francisco game, he believes that Phillips is "truly day-to-day."

First-round pick Lewis Cine also was seen at Monday's practice sporting an ice wrap on his knee but O'Connell called it "a little contusion."

Offensive lineman Chris Reed worked to the side with an elbow injury while running back Ty Chandler missed Monday's practice with an ankle injury.