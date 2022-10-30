Vikings-Cardinals: 5 things you can count on

The Minnesota Vikings emerge out of their bye week as legitimate contenders but they'll need to keep winning if they want to keep their place at the top of the NFC.

Standing in their way are the Arizona Cardinals, who enter this week in a log jam of 3-4 teams toward the bottom of the conference.

It's always best to expect the unexpected when previewing the Vikings, but for now, here are five things you can count on.

1. Some tweaks to Kevin O'Connell's offense

The Vikings came into the year expecting big things from their offense, but it hasn't played out over the first six games. Minnesota is averaging fewer points (23.2 to 25.0) and yards per play (5.4 to 5.7) than it did last season under Gary Kubiak and all eyes will be on what O'Connell will do to tweak the offense.

O'Connell has already begun that process as the Vikings used more two tight-end sets and increased C.J. Ham's snap count – including a season-high 43 snaps against the Miami Dolphins – over the past several weeks, but a full-blown overhaul would ignore the reason he was hired.

The Vikings believed that with some better luck and a modern offense, they could be contenders in the NFC. Their record looks the part but it's O'Connell's offense that is supposed to tie it together. Look for some new wrinkles after a week of self-scouting.

2. DeAndre Hopkins cooking Chandon Sullivan

Hopkins returned from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy last week and instantly jump-started the Cardinals' offense.

One of the biggest changes was Hopkins' usage in the slot, where he logged 45 percent of his routes against the New Orleans Saints. By comparison, Hopkins only ran 11 percent of his routes from the slot in 2021.

This would be a good week for the Cardinals to continue that trend as Chandon Sullivan has struggled as the Vikings' slot corner. According to Pro Football Focus, Sullivan is allowing 1.87 yards per coverage snap (10th among qualifying cornerbacks) and a 130.2 passer rating in the slot this season.

With the Vikings' passive scheme, Sullivan will have to step up if they have any hope of slowing Hopkins down.

3. The Vikings dominating a banged-up offensive line

The Vikings have done a great job avoiding injuries this season, but the same can't be said for the Cardinals. Arizona has already ruled out four starters for Sunday's game including running back James Connor, center Rodney Hudson, edge rusher Dennis Gardeck and offensive guard Max Garcia.

The Cardinals could be even more shorthanded left tackle D.J. Humphries, running back Darrel Williams and kicker Matt Prater aren't cleared as game-time decisions.

This could mean good things when it comes to the Vikings' pass rush, which recorded a season-high 24 pressures against a depleted Dolphins offensive line in Week 6.

It might be more difficult to track down Kyler Murray as opposed to Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson, but it's something that should play in the Vikings' favor.

4. Holding your breath on Greg Joseph's field goals

One of the biggest gut punches of last season was Joseph's 37-yard attempt that sailed wide right at the buzzer in a loss at Arizona. Fortunately, Joseph rebounded to knock down 33-of-38 field goals and turn in the ninth-highest field goal percentage (86.8%) in franchise history.

Unfortunately, a strong training camp and the backing of special teams coordinator Matt Daniels haven't allowed Joseph to capitalize on that momentum.

Joseph has made just 9-of-13 (69.2%) field goal attempts this season and has particularly struggled at home, going 3-for-7 and missing his last four attempts at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Joseph also missed an extra point in last week's game against the Dolphins but it hasn't seemed to matter. With the Vikings' history at kicker, they'll need Joseph to turn it around sooner than later.

5. The Vikings gutting out another close victory

The Cardinals look like a hot mess coming into this game and a lot of it has to do with their quarterback. Murray screamed at Kliff Kingsbury during last week's win over the Saints and his love of Call of Duty, which released Modern Warefare II on Friday, has become one of the NFL's most popular memes.

However, Vikings fans would be dismissing history if they expect an easy win. Murray threw for 400 yards in last year's meeting and the Vikings didn't score an offensive touchdown in the second half.

Even if Joseph's kick would have won the game, it still wasn't the type of dominating effort Vikings fans haven't seen since demolishing the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

The Vikings should get the win, but it's going to be another close one.

