Vikings coordinator trending for interesting answer about Jalen Reagor

Santa delivered Matt Daniels the player he's been salivating over for years.
Minnesota Vikings

Santa delivered Matt Daniels the player he's been salivating over for years.

Jalen Reagor's calves are something to behold. Just ask Minnesota Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, who gushed over his new punt returner on Thursday. 

"Santa came late," joked Daniels when asked about the Vikings getting Reagor in a trade with the Eagles last week. It turns out, that Daniels has had his eyes on Reagor for a couple of years. 

"I was salivating over this guy when he was coming out of college back in 2020. Between him, Cee Dee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk, I had those guys at the top of my list as the top punt returners coming out of that group, and honestly Reagor was No. 1 in my book."

Daniels said Reagor "spooks" the opposing punt team. 

"He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. He's not really narrow. He's got thick, strong legs, big glutes, really nice calves, you know. Again, I salivated over this guy," Daniels said, drawing a laugh from the media. 

"Being able to see him in person, you realize this guy's got some weight to him. He's really hard to tackle. He has the ability to make you miss. He's elusive. But obviously he has the home run speed to take him the distance. That's what makes him so spooky."

