Vikings dealing with numerous injuries, illnesses

Irv Smith Jr. is a name that hasn't been mentioned in a while.

Lots of injury news to report Wednesday as the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their Week 14 matchup with the Lions, where a win or tie in Detroit will clinch the NFC North.

Standing out more than injuries are four players who missed practice Wednesday because of illness: defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, fullback C.J. Ham and safety Harrison Smith.

No word from the team about what type of illness they're dealing with.

Garrett Bradbury (back) was limited, as was Christian Darrisaw (concussion), though he appears to be progressing through the concussion protocol after missing the last two weeks.

Here's what head coach Kevin O'Connell had to say about Cam Dantzler, Akayleb Evans, Darrisaw and Irv Smith Jr.

1. Cam Dantzler back, Akayleb Evans out

O'Connell said cornerback Cam Dantzler, who was designated to return from injured reserve, will "more than likely be available for the game" on Sunday.

"We'll see how Cam does with his ankle. That's exciting for us," said O'Connell.

Dantzler has missed the last four games with a high-ankle sprain. That's good news, but Minnesota's depth isn't any better in the secondary because rookie corner Akayleb Evans was placed on injured reserve after suffering a second concussion. He's out at least four games.

2. Christian Darrisaw still in concussion protocol

"Darrisaw is still in the protocol. He'll be out here working and progressing through that. As he hopefully works through those phases, then we'll have a conversation when that time comes about his availability for this week and moving forward," O'Connell said.

"He's in a good spot. He's attending all the meetings and he'll be out here with his teammates today getting some work. Just part of the phasing of working his way back."

3. Irv Smith Jr. with T.J. Hockenson this year?

"I think we will," O'Connell said when asked about the possibility of having Smith Jr. and Hockenson on the field together this season. "That gives you some personnel grouping flexibility, in addition to Johnny Mundt and C.J. Ham, where you can line up a lot of different ways regardless of who's in the game."

Smith has been out since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Arizona Cardinals in late October. Before the injury, he had 22 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

"He's doing a great job every single day. Meeting, rehab, he's in the mix with our guys. He's been phenomenal," said O'Connell.