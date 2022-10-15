Vikings' DJ Wonnum out for Sunday's game in Miami

The Vikings have officially ruled out linebacker D.J. Wonnum for Sunday's game in Miami due to illness.

Wonnum was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with an illness that kept him out of practice Thursday and Friday.

The 24-year-old linebacker had eight sacks in 2021 and has accumulated two and a half for the Vikings through the first five games of the season.

With Wonnum out the Vikings will presumably have undrafted rookie Luiji Vilain fill in as the team's No. 4 outside linebacker.

The Vikings take on a Dolphins side that will be starting their third string quarterback Skylar Thompson after starter Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were both taken off the field in the past couple weeks due to concussions.

Minnesota and Miami are set for kickoff at noon on Sunday on FOX.