Mattison, Teddy highlight Vikings-Dolphins Friday injury report

Vikings-Dolphins final injury report: Mattison, Hill, Teddy updates

The Vikings remain in pretty good condition headed into the game against the Dolphins

The Vikings have a mostly clean bill of health as they head down to Miami to take on an injury-ravaged Dolphins squad on Sunday.

Kevin O'Connell only has two players listed on the Vikings' final injury report for Sunday's game: Linebacker D.J. Wonnum is listed as questionable after not practicing Thursday or Friday due to an illness. He'll be evaluated on Saturday.

Running back Alexander Mattison is the only other player on the Vikings injury report,  listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Mattison was a limited participant in practice all week.

The Dolphins have a much longer injury report starting with their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa confirmed out as he works his way back from two concussions. 

Miami's backup quarterback, and former Viking, Teddy Bridgewater is listed as questionable with a pectoral injury and being in concussion protocol himself. With Tua and Teddy both on the mend the Dolphins are expected to start rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. 

Dolphins starting left tackle Terron Armstead did not practice this week but is listed as questionable for Sunday with a toe injury. Running back Raheem Mostert is listed as questionable with a knee injury that kept him as a limited participant Thursday and Friday.

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle appeared all week on the injury report but look to be available for Sunday's game.

The Vikings and Dolphins kick off their Week 6 game at noon on FOX.

