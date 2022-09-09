Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine questionable vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings may be without first-round pick Lewis Cine in their season opener against the Green Bay Packers as the rookie safety is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a knee injury.

Cine was injured after the Vikings' preseason game with the San Francisco 49ers, but has missed minimal practice time leading up to the game. The Georgia product, who was the 32nd overall pick in last April's NFL Draft, wasn't listed on the team's injury report to begin the week but was listed after getting in a limited practice on Thursday.

"It's just something that kind of jumped up at him after practice yesterday," O'Connell told reporters on Friday. "We'll work through that and see if we can get him ready to go for the game."

With Cine's status is up in the air, he is joined by defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard on the injury report. Bullard is dealing with a biceps injury and is also listed as questionable to play against the Packers.

"He's done everything in his power to get back," O'Connell said. "We'll continue to work through that up until game time."

O'Connell did say he expected running back Alexander Mattison to be ready for the game after missing Thursday's practice with a personal issue.

The Vikings will host the Packers at 3:25 p.m. in the 2022 season opener on Sunday afternoon.