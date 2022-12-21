Skip to main content
Vikings' Garrett Bradbury tweaked back injury in car accident Saturday

Bradbury has missed the past two games with the injury.
Minnesota Vikings

The first injury reports of the week were released by the Vikings and Giants on Tuesday and there are two starters of note listed on Minnesota's report. 

Garrett Bradbury, the starting center who missed the last two games with a back injury and he said he tweaked his back further when he was involved in a "minor" car crash on Saturday following Minnesota's record-setting comeback win over the Colts. 

The Vikings didn't have the laundry list of injuries that they had going into last Saturday's game, but Eric Kendricks gives this injury report some star power.

Kendricks is dealing with a hip injury but got in a limited practice on Tuesday. Brian Asamoah is dealing with an ankle injury but also got in a limited practice and Patrick Jones returned to practice in full after missing last week's game with an illness.

The Giants are dealing with a few more injuries including a knee injury to Adoree Jackson. Jackson did not practice on Tuesday but head coach Brian Daboll said his knee is "getting better." New York was also without offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, who is out with a tow injury.

The Giants also listed some big names as edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (elbow), starting right tackle Evan Neal (shoulder) and defensive tackle Leonard Williams (neck) were all limited in Tuesday's practice along with tight end Nick Vannett (shoulder).

The Vikings will host the Giants at 12 p.m. on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

