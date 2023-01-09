Skip to main content

Vikings have 3 possible roads to the Super Bowl

The Vikings are the only team from the NFC North to reach the playoffs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NFC playoff picture is set and the Minnesota Vikings enter the gauntlet as the No. 3 seed and will host the No. 6 New York Giants on Super Wild Card Weekend. 

  • 1) Eagles (14-3) vs. Bye
  • 2) 49ers (13-4) vs. 7) Seahawks (9-8)
  • 3) Vikings (13-4) vs. 6) Giants (9-7-1)
  • 4) Buccaneers (8-9) vs. 5) Cowboys (12-5)

The Eagles have the first-round bye and will face the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Round. If the Vikings advance to the Divisional Round, they'll either head to San Francisco or host the Buccaneers or Cowboys. 

If the Vikings reach the NFC Championship, they would either go to Philadelphia or host the conference title game against whatever team upsets the Eagles. 

If the Vikings get one home game and reach the Super Bowl it'll mean they: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Beat the Giants in Minneapolis
  • Beat the 49ers in San Francisco
  • Beat the Eagles in Philadelphia

If the Vikings get two home games and reach the Super Bowl it'll mean they: 

  • Beat the Giants in Minneapolis
  • Beat the Buccaneers or Cowboys in Minneapolis
  • Beat the Eagles in Philadelphia

If the Vikings get three home games and reach the Super Bowl it'll mean they: 

  • Beat the Giants in Minneapolis
  • Beat the Buccaneers or Cowboys in Minneapolis
  • Beat the Seahawks in Minneapolis

Related Articles

USATSI_19563713
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: The 2022 Vikings and the temple of playoffs

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Jaire Alexander
MN Vikings

Packers' Jaire Alexander is hearing it from Vikings fans

By Joe Nelson
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Twins' hopes for Carlos Correa appear to be dying

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19749069
MN Vikings

Takeaways from the Vikings' finale in Chicago

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Vikings Giants
MN Vikings

Here are the kickoff times for Super Wild Card Weekend

By Joe Nelson
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings have 3 possible roads to the Super Bowl

By Joe Nelson
Patrick Mahomes
MN Vikings

Vikings' 2023 opponents are set and it could be a gauntlet

By Joe Nelson
Rudy Gobert
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves leave Houston with 4th straight win

By Joe Nelson