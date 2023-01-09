Vikings have 3 possible roads to the Super Bowl

The Vikings are the only team from the NFC North to reach the playoffs.

The NFC playoff picture is set and the Minnesota Vikings enter the gauntlet as the No. 3 seed and will host the No. 6 New York Giants on Super Wild Card Weekend.

1) Eagles (14-3) vs. Bye

Eagles (14-3) vs. Bye 2) 49ers (13-4) vs. 7) Seahawks (9-8)

49ers (13-4) vs. Seahawks (9-8) 3) Vikings (13-4) vs. 6) Giants (9-7-1)

Vikings (13-4) vs. Giants (9-7-1) 4) Buccaneers (8-9) vs. 5) Cowboys (12-5)

The Eagles have the first-round bye and will face the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Round. If the Vikings advance to the Divisional Round, they'll either head to San Francisco or host the Buccaneers or Cowboys.

If the Vikings reach the NFC Championship, they would either go to Philadelphia or host the conference title game against whatever team upsets the Eagles.

If the Vikings get one home game and reach the Super Bowl it'll mean they:

Beat the Giants in Minneapolis

Beat the 49ers in San Francisco

Beat the Eagles in Philadelphia

If the Vikings get two home games and reach the Super Bowl it'll mean they:

Beat the Giants in Minneapolis

Beat the Buccaneers or Cowboys in Minneapolis

Beat the Eagles in Philadelphia

If the Vikings get three home games and reach the Super Bowl it'll mean they: