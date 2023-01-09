Vikings have 3 possible roads to the Super Bowl
The NFC playoff picture is set and the Minnesota Vikings enter the gauntlet as the No. 3 seed and will host the No. 6 New York Giants on Super Wild Card Weekend.
- 1) Eagles (14-3) vs. Bye
- 2) 49ers (13-4) vs. 7) Seahawks (9-8)
- 3) Vikings (13-4) vs. 6) Giants (9-7-1)
- 4) Buccaneers (8-9) vs. 5) Cowboys (12-5)
The Eagles have the first-round bye and will face the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Round. If the Vikings advance to the Divisional Round, they'll either head to San Francisco or host the Buccaneers or Cowboys.
If the Vikings reach the NFC Championship, they would either go to Philadelphia or host the conference title game against whatever team upsets the Eagles.
If the Vikings get one home game and reach the Super Bowl it'll mean they:
Read More
- Beat the Giants in Minneapolis
- Beat the 49ers in San Francisco
- Beat the Eagles in Philadelphia
If the Vikings get two home games and reach the Super Bowl it'll mean they:
- Beat the Giants in Minneapolis
- Beat the Buccaneers or Cowboys in Minneapolis
- Beat the Eagles in Philadelphia
If the Vikings get three home games and reach the Super Bowl it'll mean they:
- Beat the Giants in Minneapolis
- Beat the Buccaneers or Cowboys in Minneapolis
- Beat the Seahawks in Minneapolis