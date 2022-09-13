Vikings' O'Connell gives Week 2 injury update ahead of Eagles game

It looks like the Vikings walked away from their 23-7 win over the Packers with a fairly clean bill of health, with rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. the only notable player mentioned by head coach Kevin O'Connell in his Monday press briefing.

"Just giving you guys an update, Andrew Booth did sustain a quad muscle injury, soft tissue type of deal. It’s something we’re still evaluating, trying to see what his weekly schedule is going to be like to maybe see if we can give him a shot to be ready to go with the extra day this week," O'Connell said.

"Definitely not a long-term thing that we’re looking at, but his availability for this week, as the week progresses, I will update you guys on as the week goes on."

Safety Lewis Cine, who was Minnesota's first-round pick in April, missed the opener with a minor knee injury but O'Connell made it sound like Cine could make his debut on Monday night when the Vikings play the Eagles in Philadelphia.

"Lew Cine should be somebody we expect to get back this week. Lew is kind of champing at the bit to get going. He’s done everything we’ve asked from a rehab standpoint. We’ll see what his practice schedule looks like, but we’re expecting to hopefully have Lew, and I’ll keep you guys posted if that were to change," said O'Connell.

The Vikings will release an official injury report on Wednesday.

